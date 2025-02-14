Previous
Toast by happypat
Photo 4649

Toast

Toast….one of my favourite words!

I chucked out my two toast racks when we moved house & I have been looking ever since in charity shops for a replacement.
I do have the odd returning B&B staying so I have need of a nice toast rack.
Last night Maggie from across the road came over with this gem. She found it in a charity shop on one of her many forays.

A cathedral of a toast rack!

My last meal on Earth would be hot buttered toast with a bit of marmalade!

I also love Toast clothes….. I have a few but they are expensive so not treating myself so much these days.

Toast ….a comforting word!,
🥰😍😋😋

Happy Valentines Day ….Harry did his usual thing ….nothing!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Jack is coming visiting tonight so might be a bit lax commenting until later!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Pat Knowles

Sue Cooper ace
I don't eat toast and marmalade at home because once I start I can't stop 😂. It's always my treat when I stay in a B&B.
February 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@susiemc I rarely eat it either as I feel it’s fattening! A treat like you say!
February 14th, 2025  
