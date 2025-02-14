Toast

Toast….one of my favourite words!



I chucked out my two toast racks when we moved house & I have been looking ever since in charity shops for a replacement.

I do have the odd returning B&B staying so I have need of a nice toast rack.

Last night Maggie from across the road came over with this gem. She found it in a charity shop on one of her many forays.



A cathedral of a toast rack!



My last meal on Earth would be hot buttered toast with a bit of marmalade!



I also love Toast clothes….. I have a few but they are expensive so not treating myself so much these days.



Toast ….a comforting word!,

🥰😍😋😋



Happy Valentines Day ….Harry did his usual thing ….nothing!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Jack is coming visiting tonight so might be a bit lax commenting until later!

