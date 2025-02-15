Sign up
Previous
Photo 4650
Style
It’s not what you wear but the way that you wear it!
A shop window in Cork, Ireland.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
5
3
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5506
photos
120
followers
107
following
1273% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st September 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
style
Jo
ace
Great find Pat. I love it Fav
February 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Classy-looking! Are you in Ireland right now?
February 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super find and too true a quote ! Well spotted Pat ! fav
February 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
February 15th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@bjywamer
Sadly no Barb!
February 15th, 2025
