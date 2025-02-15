Previous
Photo 4650

Style

It’s not what you wear but the way that you wear it!

A shop window in Cork, Ireland.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Great find Pat. I love it Fav
February 15th, 2025  
Classy-looking! Are you in Ireland right now?
February 15th, 2025  
Super find and too true a quote ! Well spotted Pat ! fav
February 15th, 2025  
Beautiful
February 15th, 2025  
@bjywamer Sadly no Barb!
February 15th, 2025  
