Previous
Photo 4652
Summer time & the Living is Easy.
No new photos so I’ve picked the latest photo of Nina.
I think she looks great in her sunnies!
I trimmed all the dead growth from the plants in our front wall today. Green bin day tomorrow!
David came to look at the garden fencing that blew down in the last storm.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5508
photos
121
followers
107
following
1274% complete
4645
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
Tags
sunglasses
,
nina
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a cute little madam !!
February 17th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Nina looks very cool!
February 17th, 2025
