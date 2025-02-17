Previous
Summer time & the Living is Easy. by happypat
Summer time & the Living is Easy.

No new photos so I’ve picked the latest photo of Nina.

I think she looks great in her sunnies!

I trimmed all the dead growth from the plants in our front wall today. Green bin day tomorrow!

David came to look at the garden fencing that blew down in the last storm.
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a cute little madam !!
February 17th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Nina looks very cool!
February 17th, 2025  
