Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4653
Raffle prize
I’ve had a busy day, lots of jobs caught up on me all of a sudden.
I’ve been around with the very long cob web brush….vaulted ceilings look very nice but its a terrible job removing cob webs.
I washed the floor, cleaned the cutlery draw out & did a bit of washing.
This afternoon I opened 13 tins of salmon, removed all the bones & skin, added salt & pepper, a bit if vinegar & mayonnaise ready for sandwich making tomorrow.
It’s our whist & domino drive at Lady Farmers so a plated tea to be made.
Not my job really but the person who was going to do the salmon has broken her arm in two places.
I also filled a basket with fruit for the raffle. (pictured)
I shall try & remember to take photos tomorrow.
I need to iron the ribbon!!
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5509
photos
121
followers
107
following
1274% complete
View this month »
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
18th February 2025 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
basket
,
raffle
Jo
ace
I would love to win that raffle prize Pat! I’m afraid my housework rather fell by the wayside today. Called in at my Son and DIL’s house to help with granddaughters reading project then did volunteer shift at the hospital. Walked miles escorting and wheeling patients. Came home walked dog and that was it!!
February 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wow, Pat! You are super woman to accomplish all that in one day! Good on ya! Beautiful fruit basket!
February 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Busy ladies and making a difference. Super photo
February 18th, 2025
Dianne
ace
What a big job sorting all those salmon bones! The raffle prize looks great.
February 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
A wonderful and healthy basket
February 18th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@thistle_01
Well I reckon your jobs today were far more worthwhile than mine!!
February 18th, 2025
julia
ace
That's alot of salmon spread.. poor lady who broke her arm.
Hope today is a success.. Looks a great prize...
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Hope today is a success.. Looks a great prize...