Raffle prize

I’ve had a busy day, lots of jobs caught up on me all of a sudden.

I’ve been around with the very long cob web brush….vaulted ceilings look very nice but its a terrible job removing cob webs.



I washed the floor, cleaned the cutlery draw out & did a bit of washing.



This afternoon I opened 13 tins of salmon, removed all the bones & skin, added salt & pepper, a bit if vinegar & mayonnaise ready for sandwich making tomorrow.



It’s our whist & domino drive at Lady Farmers so a plated tea to be made.

Not my job really but the person who was going to do the salmon has broken her arm in two places.



I also filled a basket with fruit for the raffle. (pictured)



I shall try & remember to take photos tomorrow.



I need to iron the ribbon!!