Raffle prize by happypat
Photo 4653

Raffle prize

I’ve had a busy day, lots of jobs caught up on me all of a sudden.
I’ve been around with the very long cob web brush….vaulted ceilings look very nice but its a terrible job removing cob webs.

I washed the floor, cleaned the cutlery draw out & did a bit of washing.

This afternoon I opened 13 tins of salmon, removed all the bones & skin, added salt & pepper, a bit if vinegar & mayonnaise ready for sandwich making tomorrow.

It’s our whist & domino drive at Lady Farmers so a plated tea to be made.
Not my job really but the person who was going to do the salmon has broken her arm in two places.

I also filled a basket with fruit for the raffle. (pictured)

I shall try & remember to take photos tomorrow.

I need to iron the ribbon!!
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1274% complete

Jo ace
I would love to win that raffle prize Pat! I’m afraid my housework rather fell by the wayside today. Called in at my Son and DIL’s house to help with granddaughters reading project then did volunteer shift at the hospital. Walked miles escorting and wheeling patients. Came home walked dog and that was it!!
February 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wow, Pat! You are super woman to accomplish all that in one day! Good on ya! Beautiful fruit basket!
February 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Busy ladies and making a difference. Super photo
February 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
What a big job sorting all those salmon bones! The raffle prize looks great.
February 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
A wonderful and healthy basket
February 18th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@thistle_01 Well I reckon your jobs today were far more worthwhile than mine!!
February 18th, 2025  
julia ace
That's alot of salmon spread.. poor lady who broke her arm.
Hope today is a success.. Looks a great prize...
February 18th, 2025  
