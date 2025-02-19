Previous
Whist & Domino Drive by happypat
Whist & Domino Drive

12noon until 6pm tonight…what a long afternoon!
Buttering , filling, etc etc as you do when making a plate buffet.

It all went well & I enjoyed playing dominoes.
I can play but only really at childrens level.
This involved moving along the tables as how you scored. Top two moved into the next table so you kept having new players.
It was the most confusing part & my word some of them are very keen!
The whist folk were really serious players.


I think the hardest thing was we had to put the tables & chairs out before & clear away after. They were heavy!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley ace
Well done for all your hard work, I’m sure everyone loved it! Super photos
February 19th, 2025  
julia ace
Sounds like a busy day .. Lots of hard work but hopefully all enjoyed the day. Bet you were pleased to put your feet up at the end of the day.
February 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A cup of tea and early to bed tonight then Pat - Looks a very successful afternoon , with all the plated buffet ( I just fancy one of those just now !! ) My knowledge of dominoes is also very basic - but used to like playing it ! fav
February 19th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
What a lot of women! But I do see some men too! "How now spirit...whist doth thou wander"! I'll have to google whist. A lot of work - all volunteers no doubt!
February 19th, 2025  
