Whist & Domino Drive

12noon until 6pm tonight…what a long afternoon!

Buttering , filling, etc etc as you do when making a plate buffet.



It all went well & I enjoyed playing dominoes.

I can play but only really at childrens level.

This involved moving along the tables as how you scored. Top two moved into the next table so you kept having new players.

It was the most confusing part & my word some of them are very keen!

The whist folk were really serious players.





I think the hardest thing was we had to put the tables & chairs out before & clear away after. They were heavy!