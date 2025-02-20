Previous
Birthday girl by happypat
Birthday girl

My sister Margaret’s birthday today.

She lives in Norfolk so we don’t see as much of each other as we would like.
This January all four of us met up together with partners.

We hope to do it more often now we are all retired.

I am the eldest she is the youngest!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
Happy birthday, Margaret! I can see the family likeness
February 20th, 2025  
carol white ace
Happy Birthday to your sister
February 20th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Nice pic. It’s so hard to get family together in one place.
February 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Happy birthday to Margaret! Very nice photo! I see her resemblance to you but don't think that you look older! 🤗
February 20th, 2025  
