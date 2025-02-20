Sign up
Previous
Photo 4655
Birthday girl
My sister Margaret’s birthday today.
She lives in Norfolk so we don’t see as much of each other as we would like.
This January all four of us met up together with partners.
We hope to do it more often now we are all retired.
I am the eldest she is the youngest!
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
4
2
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5511
photos
122
followers
108
following
1275% complete
View this month »
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
4655
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
11th January 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sister
,
margaret
Casablanca
ace
Happy birthday, Margaret! I can see the family likeness
February 20th, 2025
carol white
ace
Happy Birthday to your sister
February 20th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Nice pic. It’s so hard to get family together in one place.
February 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Happy birthday to Margaret! Very nice photo! I see her resemblance to you but don't think that you look older! 🤗
February 20th, 2025
