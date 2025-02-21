Previous
Globes by happypat
Photo 4656

Globes

I love globes, atlas’s & maps.

This year Cathy & Garth bought me this book by Peter Bellerby describing how he started his Globe making business.

It shows pictures & the step by step process of making his amazing globes.

His globes can run into thousands of pounds.

The best way to see this is by watching his You Tube video. Bellerby & Co Globemakers.
The Globemaker.

I have this small globe I bought a good few years ago & I use it often.

All our family love maps & Google maps are much used in our house.
21st February 2025

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Barb
I LOVE these two photos, Pat! I love globes, too...maybe because I loved studying geography in grade school. I remember having to make maps of various countries and loved doing it! 😊
February 21st, 2025  
Casablanca
Oh I love globes and maps too. Super shot
February 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles
@casablanca @bjywamer Thank you.
Watch The Globemaker, it’s a fascinating film. Must be amazing to work there.
February 21st, 2025  
