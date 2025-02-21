Globes

I love globes, atlas’s & maps.



This year Cathy & Garth bought me this book by Peter Bellerby describing how he started his Globe making business.



It shows pictures & the step by step process of making his amazing globes.



His globes can run into thousands of pounds.



The best way to see this is by watching his You Tube video. Bellerby & Co Globemakers.

The Globemaker.



I have this small globe I bought a good few years ago & I use it often.



All our family love maps & Google maps are much used in our house.