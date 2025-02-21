Sign up
Photo 4656
Globes
I love globes, atlas’s & maps.
This year Cathy & Garth bought me this book by Peter Bellerby describing how he started his Globe making business.
It shows pictures & the step by step process of making his amazing globes.
His globes can run into thousands of pounds.
The best way to see this is by watching his You Tube video. Bellerby & Co Globemakers.
The Globemaker.
I have this small globe I bought a good few years ago & I use it often.
All our family love maps & Google maps are much used in our house.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Barb
ace
I LOVE these two photos, Pat! I love globes, too...maybe because I loved studying geography in grade school. I remember having to make maps of various countries and loved doing it! 😊
February 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Oh I love globes and maps too. Super shot
February 21st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@casablanca
@bjywamer
Thank you.
Watch The Globemaker, it’s a fascinating film. Must be amazing to work there.
February 21st, 2025
Watch The Globemaker, it’s a fascinating film. Must be amazing to work there.