Toll Bridge by happypat
Toll Bridge

Harry & walked down the road to deliver some Focus magazines this morning.
A lovely sunny morning so it was a nice job.
It’s quite hard going as it’s on a hill, lots of house steps to navigate & low down letterboxes!

This toll bridge goes over the River Wyre & I cross it more often now I go the the Lady Farmer meetings in Out Rawcliffe.
Costs me £1.20 each time there & back.

When I was doing B&B the owners who lived in Bristol used to come up for a couple of nights. They used to take the people who collect the money out for a nice lunch.
She always used to say the insurance was a massive amount a year!
22nd February 2025

Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
Oh how interesting. My nearest toll bridge is the Dartford Crossing. Tad busier and wayyyyy more expensive.
February 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely blue sky! The nearest toll bridge to us is the Humber bridge, have only used it a couple of times.
February 22nd, 2025  
