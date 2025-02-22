Toll Bridge

Harry & walked down the road to deliver some Focus magazines this morning.

A lovely sunny morning so it was a nice job.

It’s quite hard going as it’s on a hill, lots of house steps to navigate & low down letterboxes!



This toll bridge goes over the River Wyre & I cross it more often now I go the the Lady Farmer meetings in Out Rawcliffe.

Costs me £1.20 each time there & back.



When I was doing B&B the owners who lived in Bristol used to come up for a couple of nights. They used to take the people who collect the money out for a nice lunch.

She always used to say the insurance was a massive amount a year!