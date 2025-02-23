St John’s Church Blackpool

Cathy had seen a jacket in M&S which had sold out online. There was one left in her size in Blackpool so I hotfooted into town for 10am this morning .

It was still there so I bought it plus another couple of things she needed before they fly to NZ tomorrow.

There is a lovely church in the square outside the Opera House.

It’s Sunday & the door was open so I asked if I could look inside.

So welcoming, they had coffee & pastries in the porch & inside it was buzzing.

A proper band, all ages & great singing. I took a video but it’s beyond me to add it on 365,



I must say that’s the way to get people into church, fun & welcoming with great music & singing. The girl at the front in the blue jeans was dancing.

It knocked spots off my church!