St John’s Church Blackpool

Cathy had seen a jacket in M&S which had sold out online. There was one left in her size in Blackpool so I hotfooted into town for 10am this morning .
It was still there so I bought it plus another couple of things she needed before they fly to NZ tomorrow.
There is a lovely church in the square outside the Opera House.
It’s Sunday & the door was open so I asked if I could look inside.
So welcoming, they had coffee & pastries in the porch & inside it was buzzing.
A proper band, all ages & great singing. I took a video but it’s beyond me to add it on 365,
I must say that’s the way to get people into church, fun & welcoming with great music & singing. The girl at the front in the blue jeans was dancing.
It knocked spots off my church!