St John’s Church Blackpool by happypat
Photo 4658

St John’s Church Blackpool

Cathy had seen a jacket in M&S which had sold out online. There was one left in her size in Blackpool so I hotfooted into town for 10am this morning .
It was still there so I bought it plus another couple of things she needed before they fly to NZ tomorrow.
There is a lovely church in the square outside the Opera House.
It’s Sunday & the door was open so I asked if I could look inside.
So welcoming, they had coffee & pastries in the porch & inside it was buzzing.
A proper band, all ages & great singing. I took a video but it’s beyond me to add it on 365,

I must say that’s the way to get people into church, fun & welcoming with great music & singing. The girl at the front in the blue jeans was dancing.
It knocked spots off my church!
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Beverley ace
This is soo lovely to read. It looks like a very friendly happy church.
February 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Looks very welcoming indeed, I like the look of it.
February 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful sight Pat, bringing joy to one's heart !
February 23rd, 2025  
