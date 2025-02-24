Band competition

There was a band competition on at the Blackpool Opera House on Sunday morning.

The car park I normally go to was full so quite a walk for me from the Sainsburys one.



Just across from here is the church I popped into while walking back to my car.



Many well known singers, pantos, plays etc are held during the year in this large concert hall.



I have been in it many times.

My son in law told me on Sunday that British Aerospace used to hire coaches from Salmsbury & Warton for union meetings & votes.



He said they were big meetings.



Cathy & Garth are at the airport waiting to fly to NZ….I was a bit jealous !!



Connie is here with us!!



I’ve been to the monthly Lady Farmers meeting this afternoon but forgot to take a photo again!