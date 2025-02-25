Connie & I went first a walk along the river bank this afternoon. Lots of photo ops but continuing yesterdays theme of the toll bridge @phil_howcroft asked if there was a toll house so here it is.
The other reason I have posted this is when I looked across the river I thought they were flying the Japanese flag at half mast!
I said to Connie that is very weird so when I got to the bridge we walked across to check it out & ask. However when we walked halfway across I realised it was the Lancashire flag & it was fixed to the barrier which was of course raised for cars.
Connie & I beat a hasty retreat before embarrassing ourselves! 🤦♀️🤣
Laughed at the flag mix up. Not sure I knew what the Lancashire flag looked like til you said that!