Previous
Toll House by happypat
Photo 4660

Toll House

Connie & I went first a walk along the river bank this afternoon. Lots of photo ops but continuing yesterdays theme of the toll bridge @phil_howcroft asked if there was a toll house so here it is.
The other reason I have posted this is when I looked across the river I thought they were flying the Japanese flag at half mast!
I said to Connie that is very weird so when I got to the bridge we walked across to check it out & ask. However when we walked halfway across I realised it was the Lancashire flag & it was fixed to the barrier which was of course raised for cars.
Connie & I beat a hasty retreat before embarrassing ourselves! 🤦‍♀️🤣
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I wonder if anyone lives there or if it is just the office? Would be a cool house to own!
Laughed at the flag mix up. Not sure I knew what the Lancashire flag looked like til you said that!
February 25th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely scene and composition
February 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
The light on the building is lovely. I like your flag story
February 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca A family live there Casa & they take the toll money, you can just see him in his yellow top. It’s a busy busy job as cars are over it all the time….queues sometimes. They give you a ticket.
February 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady The Lancashire flag is a white background with a red rose so it was easy to get confused from a distance! The new is a gold background for some reason this one must be the old version.
February 25th, 2025  
Jo ace
I see what you mean about the flag. Very easy mistake to make
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact