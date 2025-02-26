Previous
Turning right by happypat
Turning right

For today's walk I turned right by the toll bridge & Connie & I walked along the river towards St Michael’s.
I was a bit stiff when I set off but got going after a bit.
Much more open fields this way & we walked through three gates & stiles.
I sat down for a bit if a rest before turning round & heading home.
Along the way I met Sue our next door neighbour so she turned round & we headed home.
Sue normally has her two spaniels with her but they are staying away with their sons as she has just returned from Seville where they have a house.
Such fun neighbours Sue & Andrew! Love their company.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca
Sounds a very social walk. Lovely.
February 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Walking talking fitness, good for the body and the mind!
February 26th, 2025  
Barb
Delightful photo and account of your outing with Connie!
February 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely open countryside for a walk ! - nice to meet your neighbour and have company and chat on the way home !
February 26th, 2025  
Beverley
So beautiful to read, it’s so lovely your enjoying walking and playing with Connie
February 26th, 2025  
