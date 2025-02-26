Turning right

For today's walk I turned right by the toll bridge & Connie & I walked along the river towards St Michael’s.

I was a bit stiff when I set off but got going after a bit.

Much more open fields this way & we walked through three gates & stiles.

I sat down for a bit if a rest before turning round & heading home.

Along the way I met Sue our next door neighbour so she turned round & we headed home.

Sue normally has her two spaniels with her but they are staying away with their sons as she has just returned from Seville where they have a house.

Such fun neighbours Sue & Andrew! Love their company.