Todays walk number 3….The Seaside!

Such a lovely day today we decided it was a trip to Fleetwood.

Connie has aways been a bit wary of the sea or so I thought but at one point she went jumping over all the waves up to the top of her back. I took a video but to be honest I was nervous….thought she was going to start swimming across the bay to the Lake District.

We had a lovely walk & bacon & egg barm, chips & a coffee in the sun.



Fleetwood is a sort of cut off town as you go & come back the same way unless you take the Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry.

A former massive fishing port it was thriving but lately its fortunes haven’t been as prosperous.

Wide roads & it seems a very good community.

I think if you lived there you would have lots of family round you.

Alfie Boe is a Fleetwood lad.

