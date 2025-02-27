Todays walk number 3….The Seaside!

Such a lovely day today we decided it was a trip to Fleetwood.
Connie has aways been a bit wary of the sea or so I thought but at one point she went jumping over all the waves up to the top of her back. I took a video but to be honest I was nervous….thought she was going to start swimming across the bay to the Lake District.
We had a lovely walk & bacon & egg barm, chips & a coffee in the sun.
Fleetwood is a sort of cut off town as you go & come back the same way unless you take the Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry.
A former massive fishing port it was thriving but lately its fortunes haven’t been as prosperous.
Wide roads & it seems a very good community.
I think if you lived there you would have lots of family round you.
Alfie Boe is a Fleetwood lad.
Alfie Boe a local lad, eh? I like his voice.