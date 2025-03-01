School badge

I went to my school reunion today.

I have been a couple of times over the last few years but I don’t enjoy it….i know nobody & although I am a confident person these days & will talk to anyone it’s not a thing I enjoy.

I didn’t particularly enjoy school & was quiet & shy so not memorable at all. I regret not working harder but can’t say it spoilt my life.

I think in my day girls hadn’t much choice of career.

It didn’t give us much incentive I must say. So different these days but I don’t think my life has been any the worse for it.



I went to the reunion especially to buy a school badge.



Connie has gone home for the weekend. Dog minder Luke came & picked her up & she’s back on Sunday evening & the same every weekend they are away.

Good as it gives us a break & Luke can take her on a longer walk in the hills.



Happy St David’s Day to all Welsh friends.