School badge by happypat
School badge

I went to my school reunion today.
I have been a couple of times over the last few years but I don’t enjoy it….i know nobody & although I am a confident person these days & will talk to anyone it’s not a thing I enjoy.
I didn’t particularly enjoy school & was quiet & shy so not memorable at all. I regret not working harder but can’t say it spoilt my life.
I think in my day girls hadn’t much choice of career.
It didn’t give us much incentive I must say. So different these days but I don’t think my life has been any the worse for it.

I went to the reunion especially to buy a school badge.

Connie has gone home for the weekend. Dog minder Luke came & picked her up & she’s back on Sunday evening & the same every weekend they are away.
Good as it gives us a break & Luke can take her on a longer walk in the hills.

Happy St David’s Day to all Welsh friends.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1277% complete

carol white ace
A nice reminder of school
March 1st, 2025  
KWind ace
Pretty pin!
March 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I hated school, to be honest! I was often on my own and was not confident at all back then. They are not always "the best days of your life" are they? I like the school badge. It's a nice design and I can see why you wanted one.
March 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca No not the best days of my life either. I had no confidence & never thought much of the nuns….it was a convent school. We had such strict rules on uniform & no talking to the colleges boys next door. I like brooches so as it was only £3 & not far I went. Didn’t stay more than 20 mins….Connie was my excuse!
March 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It is a nice badge. I do wonder if any of us really love school. I do have some good memories on the whole, but I was shy & not confident too.
March 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very nice badge, so glad you went even if it was just for that. I enjoyed school though not a particularly good student. I was more social!
March 1st, 2025  
