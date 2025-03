High tide River Wyre

Very high tide this afternoon & it was still flowing in on our walk today.

Connie has decided she likes water now so decided she fancied a bit of a paddle. Not a good idea as she thought it would be shallow & had a bit if a struggle getting out again. I was worried!



The farm across the river is where our eldest son’s best man at his wedding farms.



I’m out tonight with Lady Farmers at a talk about Grasmere Gingerbread.

A piece of gingerbread & an oatcake included.



Might be lax with the commenting!