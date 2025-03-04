Smile, you’re in Candid Camera!

Our walk today took us along the Lancaster canal as it was a bit safer for Connie just while hight tide is up just at walk time.We saw this vivid pink barge called Electra & it looked as though it was just moored up.It had a web site so I googled it when I got home. Turns out it’s a chap from Nottingham, the barge is electric & it’s a live web camera on You Tube.So all the time I was taking a photo & Connie & I were walking last I was being videoed….you can see the cameras if you look closely.His name is pinkhatman if you fancy a look.It was pretty boring when I looked, I expect Connie & I were the highlight of the day!