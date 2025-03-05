Cosy sheep

Previous
A walk along the river today as the tide was much lower so I risked walking all the way along with Connie.
We went up Wall Lane & called on my sister in law whose birthday it is today…..same day as my eldest brother.
We had cake & a cup of tea before walking the rest of the way home. My nephew was in his large farm building loading up some fertiliser ….the ground has dried up so much this week.
Graham has around 500 hogs in his shed for fattening.
They looked lovely & cosy with the sunshine glowing.
Graham & Andrea turn out their stock so well either beef or sheep commanding a good price at the auction at Carlisle. We walked a long way today so Connie flat out on the sofa.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lucky mama sheep all warm and cosy ready for lambing !
March 5th, 2025  
