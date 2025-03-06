Sign up
Previous
Photo 4669
Bird on a stone
But what bird is it please?
I know most garden birds but not sure what this one is.
I’m sure some knowledgeable 365 friend will
know.
Seen on our walk today at low tide on the River Wyre.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
5
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5528
photos
123
followers
108
following
1279% complete
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4663
4664
4665
4666
856
4667
4668
4669
Views
12
Comments
5
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th March 2025 2:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
walk
,
stone
,
river
Richard Lewis
ace
Difficult to tell - could be a Redshank?
March 6th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Nicely captured with its surroundings Pat
March 6th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@lifeat60degrees
@busylady
I know it’s a bit far off….plus definition is bad!
March 6th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I agree with Richard
@lifeat60degrees
. He's looking for fish, perhaps!
March 6th, 2025
Brennie B
John's had a look he's not sure either
March 6th, 2025
