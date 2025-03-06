Previous
Bird on a stone by happypat
Photo 4669

Bird on a stone

But what bird is it please?

I know most garden birds but not sure what this one is.
I’m sure some knowledgeable 365 friend will
know.

Seen on our walk today at low tide on the River Wyre.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

Richard Lewis ace
Difficult to tell - could be a Redshank?
March 6th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Nicely captured with its surroundings Pat
March 6th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@lifeat60degrees @busylady I know it’s a bit far off….plus definition is bad!
March 6th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I agree with Richard @lifeat60degrees . He's looking for fish, perhaps!
March 6th, 2025  
Brennie B
John's had a look he's not sure either
March 6th, 2025  
