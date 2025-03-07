Cathy NZ

Cathy has been sending me lots of photos of their holiday in NZ.

I love this photo of her in the sunshine looking relaxed.



They are just over halfway through their holiday & today fly down to Christchurch to see the other half of the family.



They have just spent just over a week with her younger brother & family near Taupo.



On now to elder brother & family around Ashburton.

Nina & Tessie will be excited as first time they have all met up.



Connie is at home until Sunday evening with her dog sitter. It’s a nice little break for us. Garths sister Alison took her a long walk today & I went to Women’s World Day of Prayer which was organised from the Cook Islands this year so quite close yo me & there was much about the Māori language.

Both Ants boys learnt the NZ National Anthem in Māori.



Kia Orana ….may you live long & May you live well

May you shine like the sun

May you dance with the waves.