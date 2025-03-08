Sign up
Photo 4671
Ant & Cathy 2025 visit
Taken last Friday, I said to Cathy get a photo of you & Ant together properly.
Neither of them like their photo being taken!
This will do!
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
6
1
Pat Knowles
@happypat
5530
photos
123
followers
110
following
Tags
ant
,
&
,
cathy
,
7th
,
march
,
2025
🐞Lucy Dolittle
Such a happy and natural pair. Lovely
March 8th, 2025
julia
Lovely photo of the two of them..
March 8th, 2025
Sue Cooper
This is just lovely. Fav.
March 8th, 2025
Pam Knowler
A lovely capture! Beautiful smiles!
March 8th, 2025
Beverley
Very lovely togetherness capture
March 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Nice portrait
March 8th, 2025
