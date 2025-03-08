Previous
Ant & Cathy 2025 visit by happypat
Photo 4671

Ant & Cathy 2025 visit

Taken last Friday, I said to Cathy get a photo of you & Ant together properly.

Neither of them like their photo being taken!

This will do!
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Such a happy and natural pair. Lovely
March 8th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely photo of the two of them..
March 8th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is just lovely. Fav.
March 8th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
A lovely capture! Beautiful smiles!
March 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very lovely togetherness capture
March 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice portrait
March 8th, 2025  
