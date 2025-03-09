Forty Farms

We have been reading this beautiful book that belongs to a friend.

A big fat beautifully put together history of farming in Cumbria.

Stunning photographs & information about each of the 40 farms.



Their history & how they are handed down through the family for generations.

How their days are spent & invaluable information how the old ways work best eg hefted sheep & how the new rules from the government mess up the cycle & rhythm.



Each farm is a story in itself. From 30 acres to hundreds all have their own challenges.



I think the governments should educate themselves, they might learn a bit!



The men in Westminster know nothing, I learnt lots myself.