Forty Farms

We have been reading this beautiful book that belongs to a friend.
A big fat beautifully put together history of farming in Cumbria.
Stunning photographs & information about each of the 40 farms.
Their history & how they are handed down through the family for generations.
How their days are spent & invaluable information how the old ways work best eg hefted sheep & how the new rules from the government mess up the cycle & rhythm.
Each farm is a story in itself. From 30 acres to hundreds all have their own challenges.
I think the governments should educate themselves, they might learn a bit!
The men in Westminster know nothing, I learnt lots myself.
I agree with you about the government getting involved, the book looks like a good starting point!