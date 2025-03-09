Previous
Forty Farms by happypat
Photo 4672

Forty Farms

We have been reading this beautiful book that belongs to a friend.
A big fat beautifully put together history of farming in Cumbria.
Stunning photographs & information about each of the 40 farms.

Their history & how they are handed down through the family for generations.
How their days are spent & invaluable information how the old ways work best eg hefted sheep & how the new rules from the government mess up the cycle & rhythm.

Each farm is a story in itself. From 30 acres to hundreds all have their own challenges.

I think the governments should educate themselves, they might learn a bit!

The men in Westminster know nothing, I learnt lots myself.
Pat Knowles

🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Look at the picture of that dear little girl and the lamb.
I agree with you about the government getting involved, the book looks like a good starting point!
March 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@lucypics You would live it Lucy. I like it so much myself I’m thinking of buying it! Lots of writing!
March 9th, 2025  
