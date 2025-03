Ring

Just a diary shot!

After the thieves who stole my car last December came in the house the police told us we should have some deterrent visible on the house.

Our friend Kevin came & fitted a Ring doorbell which takes videos & we can see anyone who comes to our door. Hoping that alone will out anyone off….we have lights that come in too.



Locking the door would help too of course! 🤦‍♀️