The long walk back

Most days when Connie & I walk locally we have this long hill up from the river to climb. This is around halfway.

Both of us have tired legs by now but it’s a lovely road to walk along.

A mixture of lovely large houses, two residential caravan parks, a well established small housing estate with large detached houses. Some bungalows & about six semi detached homes.

At the bottom of the hill is the Cartford Inn & the toll bridge over the River Wyre.

At the top is our road which also has a mixture of mostly detached houses& the odd bungalow.



This is Little Eccleston.



Harry delivers the local free magazine to these houses….quite a challenge.