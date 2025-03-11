Previous
The long walk back by happypat
The long walk back

Most days when Connie & I walk locally we have this long hill up from the river to climb. This is around halfway.
Both of us have tired legs by now but it’s a lovely road to walk along.
A mixture of lovely large houses, two residential caravan parks, a well established small housing estate with large detached houses. Some bungalows & about six semi detached homes.
At the bottom of the hill is the Cartford Inn & the toll bridge over the River Wyre.
At the top is our road which also has a mixture of mostly detached houses& the odd bungalow.

This is Little Eccleston.

Harry delivers the local free magazine to these houses….quite a challenge.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
View this month

Casablanca
Looks a lovely local area to explore.
March 11th, 2025  
Jo
Lovely walk for you both
March 11th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful pretty place to walk with Connie…
March 11th, 2025  
