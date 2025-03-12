Previous
Connie visiting Grandma Ruth by happypat
Connie visiting Grandma Ruth

We are fed up of the river walk so went to see Garths mum (Grandma Ruth) at her house in Inglewhite.
She has a field & a woodland walk beside this brook. Connie knows this walk well of course so knew all her little holes in the hedge where she pops through.
It was a really rainy chilly afternoon & my feet got wet in the grass so we were ready for inside for a cup of tea & biscuit.

Ruth & I caught up with all the holiday news from our children!
Our joint grandson Jack is off on holiday to Taiwan in the morning. He has two school friends teaching out there.
12th March 2025

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Casablanca ace
How lovely! Connie looks pleased to see her
March 12th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Cute shot
March 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful capture of your visit to Grandma Ruth!
March 12th, 2025  
🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
How lovely to have a good relationship with Grandmother Ruth and to share stories and biscuits. Lovely place to walk, I’d be scouting for river creatures lol
March 12th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@lucypics Ruth & I have know each other over fifty years Lucy. We all lived in Inglewhite & kids at the same school……our second family. I didn’t see any river creatures ….a bit too cold.
March 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice to have a catch up as well as a walk.
March 12th, 2025  
