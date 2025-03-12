Connie visiting Grandma Ruth

We are fed up of the river walk so went to see Garths mum (Grandma Ruth) at her house in Inglewhite.

She has a field & a woodland walk beside this brook. Connie knows this walk well of course so knew all her little holes in the hedge where she pops through.

It was a really rainy chilly afternoon & my feet got wet in the grass so we were ready for inside for a cup of tea & biscuit.



Ruth & I caught up with all the holiday news from our children!

Our joint grandson Jack is off on holiday to Taiwan in the morning. He has two school friends teaching out there.