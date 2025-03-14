Previous
My name is Calvin by happypat
On our walk today Connie & I met Calvin.
He’s bought the old farmhouse down the road from our nephews farm.
It’s been empty for a good couple of years & a few people have tried to buy it but given up as it wants so much money spending on it plus a lot of the windows have been blocked up so a major planning project.
Everyone is very intrigued by Calvin, I’m not being funny when I say not the usual neighbour we’re used to but he’s the sunniest happiest guy in the place. Always smiling & so friendly.
He has a lot to do!
I asked if I could take his photo but he wasn’t too keen simply because he said he looked a mess, wanted to go inside & get changed!
It will be interesting to see how he fares.

14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
Go for it, Calvin! I am sure you will make a big difference there.
March 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Clever guy… a wonderful challange
March 14th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a great shot of Calvin. I wish him well with his project.
March 14th, 2025  
