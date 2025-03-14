My name is Calvin

On our walk today Connie & I met Calvin.He’s bought the old farmhouse down the road from our nephews farm.It’s been empty for a good couple of years & a few people have tried to buy it but given up as it wants so much money spending on it plus a lot of the windows have been blocked up so a major planning project.Everyone is very intrigued by Calvin, I’m not being funny when I say not the usual neighbour we’re used to but he’s the sunniest happiest guy in the place. Always smiling & so friendly.He has a lot to do!I asked if I could take his photo but he wasn’t too keen simply because he said he looked a mess, wanted to go inside & get changed!It will be interesting to see how he fares.