Sheep in a brown field by happypat
Photo 4678

Sheep in a brown field

Had to seriously edit this as it was impossible to see any of the sheep. Lots of them lying down after eating beets! Connie wasn’t the slightest bit interested.

We are having a dog free weekend.
She is at home with Luke the dog sitter.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley ace
Clever you to find the sheep, it’s a super shot. They look sleepy
March 15th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I wonder if sheep get wind with eating beets! We certainly do but we don't have to lie down in a brown field!
March 15th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Didn’t know sheep ate beets!
March 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, they're all so evenly spaced, and they must be so full they can't move!
March 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They kind of blend with the ground colour. I was saying to Phil, haven’t seen any lambs yet.
March 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
They look very relaxed and happy
March 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Glad you get to have a break. Fascinating photo.
March 15th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@carole_sandford Some lambs up here Carol but these are hogs that our nephew fattens up so nit supposed to be any lambs but has been known to have bought one which did lamb but that’s not the aim. Shouldn’t have been sold in lamb!
March 15th, 2025  
