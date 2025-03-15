Sign up
Previous
Photo 4678
Sheep in a brown field
Had to seriously edit this as it was impossible to see any of the sheep. Lots of them lying down after eating beets! Connie wasn’t the slightest bit interested.
We are having a dog free weekend.
She is at home with Luke the dog sitter.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
8
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
14th March 2025 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
sheep
,
beets
Beverley
ace
Clever you to find the sheep, it’s a super shot. They look sleepy
March 15th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder if sheep get wind with eating beets! We certainly do but we don't have to lie down in a brown field!
March 15th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Didn’t know sheep ate beets!
March 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, they're all so evenly spaced, and they must be so full they can't move!
March 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
They kind of blend with the ground colour. I was saying to Phil, haven’t seen any lambs yet.
March 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They look very relaxed and happy
March 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad you get to have a break. Fascinating photo.
March 15th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@carole_sandford
Some lambs up here Carol but these are hogs that our nephew fattens up so nit supposed to be any lambs but has been known to have bought one which did lamb but that’s not the aim. Shouldn’t have been sold in lamb!
March 15th, 2025
