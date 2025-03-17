Sign up
Previous
Photo 4680
Meeting the nieces!
Cathy having fun with Nina & Tessie.
Spending a week staying with Alex & Simon & the girls I think it was fun all round!
They had amazing weather too.
Cathy & Garth are now in Auckland for a couple of nights treating themselves at the Cordis Hotel before flying home via Singapore.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
nz
,
cathy
,
nieces
,
nina
,
tessie
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous facial expressions 🥰
March 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So cute and gorgeous
March 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot , and those facial expressions are priceless !
March 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I bet they’ve had a great time! This is a lovely photo.
March 17th, 2025
