Previous
Meeting the nieces! by happypat
Photo 4680

Meeting the nieces!

Cathy having fun with Nina & Tessie.
Spending a week staying with Alex & Simon & the girls I think it was fun all round!
They had amazing weather too.

Cathy & Garth are now in Auckland for a couple of nights treating themselves at the Cordis Hotel before flying home via Singapore.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1282% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous facial expressions 🥰
March 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So cute and gorgeous
March 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot , and those facial expressions are priceless !
March 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I bet they’ve had a great time! This is a lovely photo.
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact