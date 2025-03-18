Previous
Can you spot Connie? by happypat
Photo 4681

Can you spot Connie?

We went a much longer way along the river bank today.
Such a lovely day so we were out for two hours.
I was walking far too slow for Connie so she was way ahead of me…..that’s a clue by the way!!
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1282% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
I cannot!
March 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely spot for a walk - At first I could not see Connie , but at closer look is she waiting for you at the gate !! Had my eyes tested today and nearly had take out a mortgage to pay for the new glasses !
March 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Shes patiently watching you… bless
March 18th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely place for a walk Pat
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact