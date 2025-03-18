Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4681
Can you spot Connie?
We went a much longer way along the river bank today.
Such a lovely day so we were out for two hours.
I was walking far too slow for Connie so she was way ahead of me…..that’s a clue by the way!!
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5542
photos
123
followers
110
following
1282% complete
View this month »
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
Latest from all albums
857
4676
858
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
18th March 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bank
,
river
,
connie
,
walk.
Thom Mitchell
ace
I cannot!
March 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely spot for a walk - At first I could not see Connie , but at closer look is she waiting for you at the gate !! Had my eyes tested today and nearly had take out a mortgage to pay for the new glasses !
March 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Shes patiently watching you… bless
March 18th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely place for a walk Pat
March 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close