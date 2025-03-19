Prospective parents

A beautiful day today. Sunny & warm with a gentle breeze. I met six people in our walk along the river today.

Saw Calvin too, he had a chap with him, possible discussing planning.

These two swans produce around ten babies every year so it won’t be long before she’s sitting on the nest I guess.

Could be last walk tomorrow as holiday makers are on their way home….last seen flying over India.



Note…no flag of Japan over the toll bridge cottage!!

You will only understand that if you follow me regularly! 🤣