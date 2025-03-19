Previous
Prospective parents by happypat
A beautiful day today. Sunny & warm with a gentle breeze. I met six people in our walk along the river today.
Saw Calvin too, he had a chap with him, possible discussing planning.
These two swans produce around ten babies every year so it won’t be long before she’s sitting on the nest I guess.
Could be last walk tomorrow as holiday makers are on their way home….last seen flying over India.

Note…no flag of Japan over the toll bridge cottage!!
You will only understand that if you follow me regularly! 🤣
Beverley ace
Your last sentence made giggle… I remember.
Beautiful walk…
March 19th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Pretty scene
March 19th, 2025  
julia ace
Connie will be excited to see her people.. look forward to seeing the signets..
March 19th, 2025  
