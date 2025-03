Stile

Connies last walk with us this afternoon.



She has gone home tonight. Very excited to see Cathy & Garth.



We will miss her but she will be back soon.



A thought….

It doesn't cost much for a smile & a hello!



I’ve met quite a few people as I’ve walked along footpaths & river banks but I’ve been shocked at how many couples & walkers pass you by in a quiet place & they can hardly raise a ‘Good Morning’ or a simple smile.



We can tell all the new folk who are living round here that’s for sure!

Poor things must be used to living in cities.