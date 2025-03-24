View change

Instead of our view of Copp this is what we have instead.

It’s sad but the main thing we are upset about is the loss of the good farming land.

Now we are retired we don’t actually mind more neighbours & our garden is long & we have a little wood at the bottom…..when the trees have leaves on some of it will be hidden. This is taken from the bottom of the garden looking over next doors hedge. I think Derek might fancy planting trees but he won’t as they never go in the garden.

Such big houses too, that big crane lifts the roof on in one go…..steep rooves as they put bedrooms up there.



Cathy & Connie came this afternoon to show us her holiday photos. It was interesting to see more up to date photos & the farms the families are currently working.

Both Alex & Simon & Ant & Candice are moving on this coming June. Hoping for a better year for both families.