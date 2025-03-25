Previous
Topping up the wall. by happypat
Topping up the wall.

We bought some dried muck at the garden centre so Harry planted his potatoes in a tub & he’s added some muck to the low wall at the front. Unfortunately he hadn’t enough to put on my climbing rose which was the most important bit to me…..I shall have to go & buy another bag.

A bit chilly tonight but it’s been dry all day.

I bought a new narrow black belt but it’s too small. Have sent it back & ordered large! Disheartening but it was a very small fit & if I had read the reviews properly I would have seen that.
It’s been hard to find an inch wide black belt……
Pat Knowles

Thom Mitchell ace
Lovely shot of your immediate vicinity! :)
March 25th, 2025  
Brennie B
Lovely shot..blue sky..harry busy , the wall looks lovely. Yes..they don't seem to do these thin belts anymore
March 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
What a lovely view of your home and of Harry working out front! Interesting that the homes on either side of yours are brick... Yours is so inviting-looking! 😊
March 25th, 2025  
julia ace
Starting tom get some spring colour in the garden.. good to see.. Love the mottled sky. Bet it is hard for Harry to use shop bought muck when he probably use to get it from the cow yard..
March 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@bjywamer our house is where I’m standing Barb. There used to be a road in between our wall & houses opposite. That’s our drive behind him….we have two gateways which is very handy.
March 25th, 2025  
