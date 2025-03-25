Topping up the wall.

We bought some dried muck at the garden centre so Harry planted his potatoes in a tub & he’s added some muck to the low wall at the front. Unfortunately he hadn’t enough to put on my climbing rose which was the most important bit to me…..I shall have to go & buy another bag.



A bit chilly tonight but it’s been dry all day.



I bought a new narrow black belt but it’s too small. Have sent it back & ordered large! Disheartening but it was a very small fit & if I had read the reviews properly I would have seen that.

It’s been hard to find an inch wide black belt……