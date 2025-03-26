Previous
I’ve been to the Great Eccleston Cancer Research lunch today at Ribby Hall.
160 of us so the room was full. A very nice lunch & afterwards a fashion show.
The models walked around the tables but it was hard to hear the talking over the noise & music playing. I put new batteries in my hearing aids especially too!

One of our party wanted to buy a bottle of wine so we chipped in….not a good idea as it was a very expensive bottle I thought & it did me no good at all……I might fall asleep before the evening is over.
I won a raffle prize though…..a small cheese hamper. Very nice!

