I’ve been to the Great Eccleston Cancer Research lunch today at Ribby Hall.160 of us so the room was full. A very nice lunch & afterwards a fashion show.The models walked around the tables but it was hard to hear the talking over the noise & music playing. I put new batteries in my hearing aids especially too!One of our party wanted to buy a bottle of wine so we chipped in….not a good idea as it was a very expensive bottle I thought & it did me no good at all……I might fall asleep before the evening is over.I won a raffle prize though…..a small cheese hamper. Very nice!