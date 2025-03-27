Previous
Bug by happypat
Photo 4690

Bug

Spotted on a tree in the garden the other morning.
I have no idea what it is so any suggestions gratefully received.

A chilly wind tonight so very glad of the wood burner.
Out for lunch after Move it or Loose It with my cinema friend Dot.
Eating out has got very expensive! 🫣
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Thom Mitchell ace
Looks like a shield bug of some kind. Some varieties are called stink bugs. See https://bugguide.net/node/view/14006
March 27th, 2025  
carol white ace
Well spotted. It's a shield bug, Pat
March 27th, 2025  
