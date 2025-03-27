Sign up
Photo 4690
Photo 4690
Bug
Spotted on a tree in the garden the other morning.
I have no idea what it is so any suggestions gratefully received.
A chilly wind tonight so very glad of the wood burner.
Out for lunch after Move it or Loose It with my cinema friend Dot.
Eating out has got very expensive! 🫣
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5553
photos
123
followers
110
following
1284% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
20th March 2025 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Thom Mitchell
ace
Looks like a shield bug of some kind. Some varieties are called stink bugs. See
https://bugguide.net/node/view/14006
March 27th, 2025
carol white
ace
Well spotted. It's a shield bug, Pat
March 27th, 2025
