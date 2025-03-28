Previous
Perfect queueing by happypat
Photo 4691

Perfect queueing

Jack has been in Taiwan for the last three weeks.
He has two school friends teaching there.
We have had a few photos & videos to watch but he sent me this one this morning.
I’m guessing the Taiwanese people are very polite & well behaved so no surprise to see this very orderly queue.

I love his holiday photos….no lolling on the beach for Jack.
He always goes to interesting places & is excellent at planning his time away so he gets the best out of his adventures.
Of course his beloved Japan is the favourite place.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 28th, 2025  
carol white ace
A super capture
March 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact