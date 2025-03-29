The Grand Theatre Blackpool

Cathy took me to see Little Women at The Grand Theatre this afternoon.

An excellent production rather spoilt for quite a few if us I guess by the sound.

We were on row D so very near the front & I guess me & definitely two ladies behind us all struggled with the sound.

I know it doesn’t look good but a small discreet microphone would be a great help.

Surely in this day & tech it’s not too much to ask to be able to hear the words. I must have missed half the dialog but no matter as of course we knew the story so well & the acting & sets were excellent. The flow of the whole play went so well & the choreographer must be applauded.



A very enjoyable afternoon & then back to our house for Cottage pie & then apple pie & custard with Lydia, Garth, Ruth & Harry plus Connie of course.

Late posting so no comments tonight I’m afraid.

Will check your posts tomorrow!



I did take a few photos early on before it started but none of them are very good.

An hour less in bed tonight! Lighter nights from tomorrow!