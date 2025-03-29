Previous
The Grand Theatre Blackpool by happypat
The Grand Theatre Blackpool

Cathy took me to see Little Women at The Grand Theatre this afternoon.
An excellent production rather spoilt for quite a few if us I guess by the sound.
We were on row D so very near the front & I guess me & definitely two ladies behind us all struggled with the sound.
I know it doesn’t look good but a small discreet microphone would be a great help.
Surely in this day & tech it’s not too much to ask to be able to hear the words. I must have missed half the dialog but no matter as of course we knew the story so well & the acting & sets were excellent. The flow of the whole play went so well & the choreographer must be applauded.

A very enjoyable afternoon & then back to our house for Cottage pie & then apple pie & custard with Lydia, Garth, Ruth & Harry plus Connie of course.
Late posting so no comments tonight I’m afraid.
Will check your posts tomorrow!

I did take a few photos early on before it started but none of them are very good.
An hour less in bed tonight! Lighter nights from tomorrow!
Phil Howcroft ace
sorry the sound was bad Pat
March 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a delightful afternoon for you both - same about the sound quality - there is nothing worse than having to try and hear the dialogue as the play unfolds.
Yes an hour less in bed but lovely to have the longer evening daylight !
March 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 29th, 2025  
