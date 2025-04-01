Previous
Primrose lawn by happypat
Photo 4693

Primrose lawn

Our garden is full of primroses at this time of the year but it’s the first time we have had them on the lawn.

I’m just ticking over on 365 for the moment so might not comment much.
We have had a family bereavement so not in the mood much. Thank you anyway.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Oh they are sweet... Does Harry Mow it or does her leave it for a time or two.. Take a break and come back when you are ready. Condolences to all.
April 1st, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
So sorry. :-(

Very lush-looking lawn!
April 1st, 2025  
Taffy ace
Tenacious flowers
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact