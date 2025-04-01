Sign up
Previous
Photo 4693
Primrose lawn
Our garden is full of primroses at this time of the year but it’s the first time we have had them on the lawn.
I’m just ticking over on 365 for the moment so might not comment much.
We have had a family bereavement so not in the mood much. Thank you anyway.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
julia
ace
Oh they are sweet... Does Harry Mow it or does her leave it for a time or two.. Take a break and come back when you are ready. Condolences to all.
April 1st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
So sorry. :-(
Very lush-looking lawn!
April 1st, 2025
Taffy
ace
Tenacious flowers
April 1st, 2025
Very lush-looking lawn!