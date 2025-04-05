Previous
Fritillary by happypat
Fritillary

I love these beautiful flowers with their amazing bell like heads. Snakes Head Fritillary & I can see why with their chequerboard pattern.
Our little clump on the edge of the lawn has survived Harrys mowing again.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford ace
They lovely & quite fascinating with their patterned flowers.
April 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
They are very sweet and nice that Harry didn’t mow them.
April 5th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
These flowers are very special! They do look good in the grass but the grass will continue to grow!
April 5th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@maggiemae When they have finished flowering he can mow it then!
April 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful to see so many together.
April 5th, 2025  
