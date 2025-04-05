Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4694
Fritillary
I love these beautiful flowers with their amazing bell like heads. Snakes Head Fritillary & I can see why with their chequerboard pattern.
Our little clump on the edge of the lawn has survived Harrys mowing again.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5557
photos
124
followers
110
following
1286% complete
View this month »
4687
4688
4689
4690
4691
4692
4693
4694
Latest from all albums
859
860
4689
4690
4691
4692
4693
4694
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
5th April 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
fritillary
Carole Sandford
ace
They lovely & quite fascinating with their patterned flowers.
April 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
They are very sweet and nice that Harry didn’t mow them.
April 5th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
These flowers are very special! They do look good in the grass but the grass will continue to grow!
April 5th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@maggiemae
When they have finished flowering he can mow it then!
April 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful to see so many together.
April 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close