Sunday morning coffee by happypat
Sunday morning coffee

We walked to the village this morning for milk & the paper. We went to the cafe for a coffee…..sat outside in the sun.
I took this photo from across the street, I had walked across to look in the clothes shop window. You can see Harry reading the paper. So many cyclists use this cafe on a Sunday morning. They use the garden at the back where they can leave their bikes.

A lazy afternoon reading in the sunshine. Nippy out of the sun but we are south facing so it was quite warm.

I felt really bad this morning as we have a dove building a nest in our porch. They have been collecting twigs & building on a ledge above the front door. We dithered about letting them continue but then I decided on the way home to get the stepladders & move it before they laid any eggs. I think they would have made a real mess on our lovely woodwork.
By the time Harry came home from chatting the deed was done! I haven’t seen them since….i think they will find a much more suitable place.
I am sure they will rebuild elsewhere. What a lovely scene, looks so relaxing.
April 6th, 2025  
