Two farming chaps!

Jim called in to see us yesterday. He was one our cattle feed advisors years ago.

He doesn’t look much different all these years later. Another regular traveller Mike that we dealt with & used more recently also pops in now & again which is lovely.

Farmers often see these guys more often than anyone while running a farm. When you’re busy everyday they can be the only link to the outside world from day to day.

A good chat & to get all the news really helps your day along.