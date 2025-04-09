Blossom

This tree on the edge of our decking is so pretty this time of the year with its deep pink blossom.

It’s not much to look at the rest of the year & it’s got a strap round it to keep it upright.

Our eldest son stopped it from falling over as its soil was water logged….we have fed it with some farmyard muck last week.

I should have clipped that but off the top!

Shopping today in Marks & Spencer’s. Hard work it was too, we were shattered when we got back. New sweater & shirt for Harry….he is very reluctant to veer out of his comfort zone of navy but I’ve tried. All might be going back yet!!!

