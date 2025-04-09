Previous
Blossom by happypat
Photo 4698

Blossom

This tree on the edge of our decking is so pretty this time of the year with its deep pink blossom.
It’s not much to look at the rest of the year & it’s got a strap round it to keep it upright.
Our eldest son stopped it from falling over as its soil was water logged….we have fed it with some farmyard muck last week.
I should have clipped that but off the top!
Shopping today in Marks & Spencer’s. Hard work it was too, we were shattered when we got back. New sweater & shirt for Harry….he is very reluctant to veer out of his comfort zone of navy but I’ve tried. All might be going back yet!!!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Jo ace
So pretty against the blue sky Pat
April 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful deep warmth… very pretty pinks
He might just love his new clothes…
April 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It does look lovely against the blue sky. Maybe Harry’s new clothes will grow on him…
April 9th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A lovely bright pink. Hopefully Harry will get used to different colours…
April 9th, 2025  
Brennie B
Lovely contrast ..ha ha. Sounds like John .all grey or Navy .the things I have had taken back
April 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@brennieb I’m trying to him into. Autograph black long sleeved polo shirt & mole coloured jeans! A bit more modern….i shall report on progress! It’s hard even getting him to try on! 🤣
April 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@carole_sandford That’s the thing….getting used to them but mainly the colours!
@dide
April 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Fingers crossed…
April 9th, 2025  
