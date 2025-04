Taste

Funny how taste takes you back in time.

These days I like frozen peas better with a meal. Sweeter greener & easy & always available.

This morning we went to the veggie shop so I bought a few fresh peas.

We ate them raw straight out of the pod……takes you back to picking peas in the garden & eating them straight out of the pod.

Last time I did that was at the farm when our NZ grandchildren visited when they were around three & six.