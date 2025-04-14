Previous
Neighbours! by happypat
Photo 4701

Neighbours!

Our very good neighbours Andrew & Sue.
As you can see they are great fun & keep an eye in us both.
This photo was taken on Saturday before seven of us walked to the caffe in the village for one of their evening dinners.
Always fun & of course locals so we know many of the other diners.

We were up late last night watching the Masters golf…..what a match & we were so pleased Rory McElroy won at last. Would have been happy for Justin Rose too but the best man won in the end.

I wrote the above a good hour ago but our son in NZ rang so have come back to this late. I might not have time to do much commenting but will shape up this week hopefully.
