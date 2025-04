Church cleaning for Easter

Six of us cleaned the church this morning. It needed it too….lots of bits, leaves & this porch always gets very messy.

We could do with some younger recruits as we’re all getting older but no volunteers! Yet!



Afterwards we all went to the caffe for coffee.

As it’s a Tuesday & Harry meets his bowling friends for lunch there I just transferred from one table to the next before going home & washing the kitchen floor while Harry was out so he wouldn’t walk on my wet floor!