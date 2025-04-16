Previous
Fallen cherry blossom by happypat
Fallen cherry blossom

The rain & bit of wind is knocking the blossom off its branches,
This is our view out of kitchen window across the road & down Dean & Jennys drive.

Feeling cold today so we have lit the fire late afternoon.
I was in Preston this morning taking back stuff we decided against buying.
I did originally decide to take the bus into Blackpool but the road is up for new drainage so we have no bus stop.
I must say it’s two years since I’ve been in Preston City & I shan’t be going again in a hurry!
It’s a shell of what it was!
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford ace
I have thought for some time that spring flowers really should be out in summer, because the weather often decimates them! 😂 The cherry blossom looks very sad now it’s dirty on the ground.
As for towns & shopping, very few places now are vibrant & buzzing. Road works, traffic jams, empty shop premises, rising cost of living, everyone shopping on line all contribute to a pretty poor experience.
April 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@carole_sandford Very poor Carole, I don’t know why I bothered but driving in town is a minefield in Preston because of various new bus lanes. The council are raking in a fortune because no one knows they are there. Honestly no wonder people buy on line. Smaller local places suit me fine these days.
April 16th, 2025  
