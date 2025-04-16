Fallen cherry blossom

The rain & bit of wind is knocking the blossom off its branches,

This is our view out of kitchen window across the road & down Dean & Jennys drive.



Feeling cold today so we have lit the fire late afternoon.

I was in Preston this morning taking back stuff we decided against buying.

I did originally decide to take the bus into Blackpool but the road is up for new drainage so we have no bus stop.

I must say it’s two years since I’ve been in Preston City & I shan’t be going again in a hurry!

It’s a shell of what it was!