Bottom of the garden

The wood at the bottom of our garden is a nice barrier between us, the main road & more importantly the new houses across the road.

You can just see them if you peel through the trees. About six of up until now of around 295 but the number keeps changing.

All the trees are bursting into leaf nicely.

Harry has cut the grass this afternoon.



I woke you up with a stiff neck this morning that has gradually got worse as the day has gone on.

I have a wheat bag round my neck held in place by a scarf. It’s very tiring!