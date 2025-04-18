Good Friday window

Taken while cleaning the church last Tuesday. The stained glass window behind the baptismal font at the back of the church.

Seems suitable for today plus it’s rained all day & I haven’t t been out anywhere.

I had a really bad painful night with my sore neck but I’ve really looked after it today with a wheat bag tied in place with scarf & some painkillers & pleased to say it’s much better tonight although I can’t move my neck much yet.

We have the fire on & I have finished my book.