Previous
Cathys garden by happypat
Photo 4707

Cathys garden

Late posting but a record of our day.
This is a rather amazing curved rusty fence in our daughter & SIL garden.
It separates the seating area from the rest of the garden giving privacy & quietness.
The climbing plants are doing very well.
Had a lovely Easter meal of roast lamb & all the accompaniments plus Eve’s pudding afterwards.
We also had a viewing of Jacks recent holiday in Taiwan.
That young man makes the most of his holidays by researching & planning getting to meet lots of local residents…..he gives a very good illustrated talk on his adventures.

No need to comment as it’s late!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Wow that fence does look great.. Good for Jack to organize his trips and see the real places rather than just the tourist route..
April 20th, 2025  
essiesue
Cathy's garden is beautiful. One can see that she has invested much thought into it.
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous…beautiful fence
April 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a great fence!
April 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a beautiful fence!
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact