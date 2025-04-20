Cathys garden

Late posting but a record of our day.

This is a rather amazing curved rusty fence in our daughter & SIL garden.

It separates the seating area from the rest of the garden giving privacy & quietness.

The climbing plants are doing very well.

Had a lovely Easter meal of roast lamb & all the accompaniments plus Eve’s pudding afterwards.

We also had a viewing of Jacks recent holiday in Taiwan.

That young man makes the most of his holidays by researching & planning getting to meet lots of local residents…..he gives a very good illustrated talk on his adventures.



