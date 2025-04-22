Previous
Raffle booty by happypat
Photo 4709

Raffle booty

Another Lady Farmers Do this afternoon & I came home with more raffle prizes!
I spent £5 on raffle tickets, £2 on pick a bottle bag & £1 on guess how many pieces of fruit in a basket.
I won a bottle of Whisky in the bottle bag….. my friend gog Fairy Liquid…..I guess 116 pieces of fruit in basket…..the answer was 109 (someone guessed 105).
Then a basket of cheese, honey & marmalade from Proctors Cheeses
A pair of blue cushion & lastly the big box of treats in the red box.
I got home & there was a shopping bag in the porch which our daughter had won in a raffle.

I was thinking I better get them to draw the next one again if another of my tickets came out.
They don’t seem to do that which surprised me when I started going g to these dos….what you win you take home!
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such great fun!!!! That’s what it’s all about… enjoy
April 22nd, 2025  
carol white ace
Well done
April 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Who is a lucky girl then !!
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact