Dandelion walk by happypat
Photo 4710

Dandelion walk

A Connie day today so off we went for our walk along the river. As soon as we’ve had lunch she knows it’s time!
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Pat Knowles

Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley
Beautiful photo… excited Connie…a perfect day for it too
April 23rd, 2025  
julia
Lovely contrasting colours.. Connie looks excited..
April 23rd, 2025  
Dianne
She looks cute in amongst all the dandelions.
April 23rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Cute
April 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Ooh so many of them! They make great backdrop for a doggy portrait!
April 23rd, 2025  
