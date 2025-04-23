Sign up
Previous
Photo 4710
Dandelion walk
A Connie day today so off we went for our walk along the river. As soon as we’ve had lunch she knows it’s time!
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
5
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5574
photos
123
followers
90
following
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
4704
861
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
23rd April 2025 1:42pm
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
bank
,
river
,
dandelions
,
connie
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… excited Connie…a perfect day for it too
April 23rd, 2025
julia
ace
Lovely contrasting colours.. Connie looks excited..
April 23rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
She looks cute in amongst all the dandelions.
April 23rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
April 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh so many of them! They make great backdrop for a doggy portrait!
April 23rd, 2025
